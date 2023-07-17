How to scan a QR Code on a Samsung Galaxy Phone

With the digital world becoming more interactive and integrated, QR codes have become a common feature in daily activities. A QR code (Quick Response code) is a type of barcode that contains information about a specific item or link to which it is attached. Scanning a QR code with your Samsung Galaxy phone can quickly take you to a website, download an app, view a video, send a text message, and much more.

In this article, we’ll guide you on how to scan QR codes using a Samsung Galaxy phone. Samsung has made it fairly straightforward with the inclusion of an in-built QR code scanner in their camera and internet applications. Let’s delve into the process.

Scanning QR Codes Using the Camera App

Open the Camera App: This is the first step in scanning a QR code. Locate the camera app on your home screen or app drawer and tap on it to open. Point at the QR Code: Position your phone so that the QR code is centered in the camera’s viewfinder. Ensure that the code is clearly visible and not obscured or skewed. Scan the QR Code: Your Samsung Galaxy phone should automatically recognize the QR code within a few seconds and display a link or action at the top of the screen. Access the Content: Tap on the link or action prompt to be directed to the relevant content or action.

Scanning QR Codes Using the Internet App

Open the Internet App: Find the Internet app on your Samsung Galaxy phone and tap on it to open. Tap on the Three-Dot Menu: Locate the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the screen and tap on it to open a drop-down menu. Select “Scan QR Code”: In the drop-down menu, find the option that says “Scan QR code” and tap on it. Scan the QR Code: Similar to the camera app method, position your phone so the QR code appears in the viewfinder. Access the Content: Once the QR code is recognized, the relevant content or action will pop up. You can tap on the notification to be directed to the intended destination.

Enabling QR Code Scanning on a Samsung Galaxy Phone

In some cases, you might need to enable QR code scanning on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Camera App: Locate and tap on the camera app to open it. Go to Settings: Tap on the settings icon (typically located in the top left or right corner of the screen). Enable QR Code Scanning: Scroll down until you find the option “Scan QR codes” or “QR code scanner”. Tap on the toggle switch to turn on the feature.

Now, your phone is set up to scan QR codes automatically whenever you open the camera app.

Conclusion

Scanning QR codes on your Samsung Galaxy phone is a simple, convenient process thanks to Samsung’s inclusion of the feature in its camera and internet apps. Whether you’re downloading new apps, connecting to Wi-Fi networks, or accessing digital menus, QR codes provide a quick and easy way to interact with the digital world around you. We hope that you find this guide on how to scan a QR Code on your Samsung Galaxy Phone useful, if you have any questions or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below. You can find out more details over at Samsung’s website.

Image Credit: Anh Nhat



