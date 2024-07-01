How to replace a Steam Deck OLED Thumbstick

If you are experiencing issues with your Steam Deck Thumbsticks all is not lost, as iFixit has created a great step-by-step tutorial on how you can replace both the left and right Steam Deck controllers. Some stick degradation as a common issue that can disrupt your gaming experience. This guide will show you how to replace your broken thumbsticks, so you can get back to enjoying your games without any issues.

Replacing Steam Deck Thumbsticks

Replacing the thumbsticks on your Steam Deck may seem daunting, but thanks to iFixit and with the right tools, safety precautions, and a clear understanding of the process, you can successfully complete this repair. This comprehensive guide will walk you through each step, from gathering the necessary tools to disassembling your device, replacing the thumbsticks, and reassembling your Steam Deck OLED.

Essential Tools for the Job

Before you begin, make sure you have the following tools on hand:

T6 Torx driver : This tool is essential for removing the screws that secure the back cover and thumbsticks.

: This tool is essential for removing the screws that secure the back cover and thumbsticks. iFixit opening picks : These specialized picks will help you safely pry open the device without causing damage.

: These specialized picks will help you safely pry open the device without causing damage. Spudger : A spudger is a versatile tool that allows you to gently pry and disconnect components, such as the battery cable.

: A spudger is a versatile tool that allows you to gently pry and disconnect components, such as the battery cable. Masking tape: Use masking tape to keep screws and small parts organized during the repair process.

Tweezers: Tweezers will help you handle small components with precision.

Replacement thumbsticks: Make sure you have the correct replacement thumbsticks for your Steam Deck OLED model.

Safety Precautions

Before you start the repair, it’s crucial to take the following safety precautions:

Discharge the battery below 25% : This step reduces the risk of electrical hazards during the repair process.

: This step reduces the risk of electrical hazards during the repair process. Enable battery storage mode : Putting your device in battery storage mode helps protect the battery while you work on the device.

: Putting your device in battery storage mode helps protect the battery while you work on the device. Remove the microSD card: To prevent data loss and potential damage to the card, remove it before beginning the repair.

Disassembling Your Steam Deck

With your tools ready and safety precautions taken, you can now begin disassembling your Steam Deck OLED:

1. Remove the screws: Using your T6 Torx driver, carefully remove the eight screws that secure the back cover of your device.

2. Open the device: Gently insert your iFixit opening picks into the seam of the back cover to release the clips holding it in place. Carefully lift the back cover off the device.

3. Disconnect the battery: Using your spudger, locate the battery cable and gently disconnect it from the motherboard.

Replacing the Thumbsticks

With your device disassembled, you can now focus on replacing the thumbsticks:

1. Disconnect the ZIF connector: Locate the ZIF (Zero Insertion Force) connector for the thumbstick you want to replace. Gently lift the latch to disconnect the cable.

2. Remove the thumbstick screws: Using your T6 Torx driver, remove the three screws that secure the thumbstick in place.

3. Replace the thumbstick: Carefully remove the old thumbstick and install the new one in its place. Once the new thumbstick is secure, reconnect the ZIF connector cable.

Reassembling Your Steam Deck

With the new thumbsticks installed, it’s time to reassemble your device:

1. Reconnect the battery cable: Using your spudger, carefully reconnect the battery cable to the motherboard.

2. Reattach the motherboard shield: Make sure the motherboard shield is properly reattached and secure any interconnect cables that were disconnected during the repair process.

3. Reinstall the back cover: Place the back cover onto the device and press down firmly to engage the clips. Using your T6 Torx driver, secure the cover with the eight screws you removed earlier.

4. Exit battery storage mode: Once your device is fully reassembled, disable the battery storage mode to return the battery to its normal operating state.

By following these steps and taking the necessary precautions, you can successfully replace the thumbsticks on your Steam Deck OLED. This guide emphasizes safety, organization, and a clear understanding of the repair process, ensuring that you can confidently tackle this repair and enjoy your improved gaming experience. Jump over to the official iFixit website before details on how to carry out the replacement process if you are still unsure.

Video Credit: iFixit



