How to record calls on your Samsung Galaxy phone

We previously showed you how to record a call on an iPhone and Android Phone, and now we will show you how to record calls on a SamsungGalaxy phone.

This guide is designed to help you record calls on your Samsung Galaxy device, this is a handy feature and can be used to easily make notes of meetings and calls.

It should be noted that if you are recording a call on your smartphone, then you should inform the other person that the call is being recorded. If you do not tell the other person that you are recording the telephone call, you may be breaking the law, this will depend on where you live.

It is always a good idea to let them know that the call is being recorded, as you are both protected legally if you have both agreed to the recording.

How do I record calls on my Samsung Galaxy smartphone?

You can record calls from the phone app on your Galaxy device, to do this open the Phone app and then tap on the three dots at the top right-hand side of the display.

Now select Settings from the menu and a new menu will be shown, there is now an option for Record calls, this is the one you need to select.

You will now be given a range of options, you can choose to Auto record calls which will record all calls on your device, or can record individual calls.

If you select the Auto record calls feature, then you can either choose to record calls from specific numbers or from unsaved numbers or to record all of your calls. If you use any of these options, make sure you inform the person you are speaking to about the call being recorded.

Samsung offers this solution built into its Galaxy devices, not all Android manufacturers offer this so it can be a handy feature. You can find out more details about some of the built-in features on the Samsung Galaxy devices over at Samsung’s website.

Image Credit: Taan Huyn

