50 Amazing custom GPTs and how to make a custom GPT yourself using ChatGPT

Last year OpenAI launched its new ChatGPT large language model enabling, artificial intelligence (AI) to transform our lives and the way we interact with digital platforms. Among the most innovative advancements in AI in recent months are the launch of custom Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs) by OpenAI. Taking the form of tailored AI models that enhance productivity and creativity across various industries. Unlike standard chatbots, these AI tools are designed to understand and respond to specific user needs, making them incredibly versatile and valuable.

Custom GPTs are at the forefront of AI innovation, offering advanced capabilities that surpass traditional chatbots. For instance, the Storyteller GPT can craft captivating narratives from mere images, while the Transcriber GPT transcends language barriers by providing video transcriptions in multiple languages. These AI models are not just reshaping our professional lives; they’re also enriching our hobbies and simplifying daily tasks.

The popularity and utility of these GPTs are reflected in their online presence, with platforms like GPTs Hunter serving as a gateway to discovering the perfect AI model for your needs. Among the diverse applications, the SEO Analyzer GPT stands out for its ability to enhance blog posts for better search engine visibility. Similarly, the Cosmic Dream GPT can turn simple prompts into breathtaking visual art, and Opa GPT offers valuable insights for music enthusiasts, particularly those using the OP-1 synthesizer.

50 Custom GPT AI models

Check out 50 amazing custom GPTs in this comprehensive list created by AI Mastery listing everything from how to fix your bike to choosing the best wine.

These top 50 custom GPTs are redefining our engagement with technology, making a broad spectrum of tasks more accessible and enjoyable. Whether you’re looking to enhance your website, master a new skill, or streamline your daily routine, there’s a custom GPT designed to help you reach your goals. With their specialized features and growing popularity, these AI models are essential tools for anyone looking to leverage technology for personal or professional advancement.

How to make a custom GPT using ChatGPT

Creating a custom GPT AI model using OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a process that can be tailored for specific tasks or topics. This customization can be as simple or complex as needed, catering to a wide range of applications from language learning to technical support.

OpenAI provides a straightforward approach for Plus and Enterprise users to create these models. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

1: Accessing the GPT Editor

Visit OpenAI’s GPT Editor or navigate through your account by selecting your name and then “My GPTs.”

2: Creating Your GPT

Choose the “Create a GPT” option.

In the Create tab, interact with the GPT Builder. You can provide instructions like, “Make a creative who helps generate visuals for new products” or “Make a software engineer who helps format my code.”

3: Configuring Your GPT

Under the Configure tab, name your GPT and set its description.

Choose the actions your GPT should take, such as web browsing or creating images.

4: Publishing Your GPT

Once your GPT is ready, select “Publish” to make it available. You can also choose to share it with others.

Advanced Settings in the GPT Editor

The GPT Editor offers more detailed customization options:

Create Tab: Allows you to communicate with the GPT Builder to construct your GPT.

Allows you to communicate with the GPT Builder to construct your GPT. Configure Tab: Here, you can add an image to your GPT, either by creating one using the GPT Builder or uploading your own. You can also provide detailed instructions or guidelines for your GPT’s behavior, functionalities, and behaviors to avoid. This tab allows you to set Prompt Starters, add Knowledge for your GPT to reference, enable new capabilities like Web Browsing, DALL·E Image Generation, and Advanced Data Analysis, and create Custom Actions. For the latter, you can make third-party APIs available to your GPT or import actions from an OpenAPI schema.

Here, you can add an image to your GPT, either by creating one using the GPT Builder or uploading your own. You can also provide detailed instructions or guidelines for your GPT’s behavior, functionalities, and behaviors to avoid. This tab allows you to set Prompt Starters, add Knowledge for your GPT to reference, enable new capabilities like Web Browsing, DALL·E Image Generation, and Advanced Data Analysis, and create Custom Actions. For the latter, you can make third-party APIs available to your GPT or import actions from an OpenAPI schema. It’s also worth knowing that you can upload currently a maximum of 20 files to a custom GPT.

By following these steps, users can create a custom GPT AI model tailored to their specific needs, with a range of functionalities and behaviors. This process opens up a world of possibilities in AI customization, allowing for a more personalized and efficient use of GPT technology. For more information on how to make a custom GPT yourself jump over to the official OpenAI support website.

Image Credit: AI Mastery



