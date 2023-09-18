How to get your iPad ready for iPadOS 17

This guide will show you how to get your iPad ready for iOS 17. The new iPadOS 17 software update will be released later today along with iOS 17, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17. iPadOS 17 is the latest version of Apple’s operating system for the iPad, and it’s packed with new features and improvements. If you’re excited to try out iPadOS 17, there are a few things you can do to get your iPad ready.

Make sure your iPad is compatible

iPadOS 17 is compatible with the following iPad models:

iPad Pro all models excluding first Gen 12.9 inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 6th Gen onward

iPad 6th Gen onward

iPad Mini 5th Gen onward

If your iPad isn’t on this list, you won’t be able to install iPadOS 17.

Back up your iPad

Before you proceed with the installation of any new software on your device, it’s highly recommended to create a backup of all your important data and settings. By doing this, you’re essentially creating a safety net for yourself. If the software installation doesn’t go as planned or leads to unexpected issues, you’ll have the option to revert your device back to its previous state, thereby minimizing any disruptions or loss of data. When it comes to backing up your iPad, you have two primary options: using iCloud or utilizing your personal computer for the backup process. Each method has its own set of steps, and here’s how to go about it: Backing Up to iCloud Open the ‘Settings’ app on your iPad. Tap on your name at the top, which will lead you to the Apple ID menu. From there, navigate to ‘iCloud’. Scroll down until you find the ‘iCloud Backup’ option. Toggle the switch next to ‘Back Up This iPad’ to the ‘On’ position. By following these steps, you’ll enable automatic backups to iCloud, ensuring that your data is securely stored in the cloud. Backing Up to Your Computer First, connect your iPad to your computer using a compatible USB cable. Open iTunes if you’re on a Windows computer or older Mac, or open Finder if you’re on a Mac running macOS Catalina or later. Locate your iPad in the sidebar; it should appear under ‘Devices’ in iTunes or under ‘Locations’ in Finder. Click on your iPad’s name to open its summary page. Finally, click on the ‘Back Up Now’ button to initiate the backup process. By completing these steps, you’ll create a local backup of your iPad on your computer, giving you another layer of data security.

Free up storage space

The release of iPadOS 17 is a significant update that comes with a host of new features and improvements. Given its substantial nature, it’s advisable to prepare your iPad by freeing up some storage space before you go ahead with the installation. This ensures that the update process runs smoothly and that you have ample room for the new software and any additional data it may require. You can optimize your storage in several ways, such as by removing apps that you no longer use, deleting redundant photos and videos, or transferring files to a cloud storage solution. Popular cloud storage services like iCloud or Google Drive offer a convenient way to offload data from your device while still keeping it accessible for future use. Checking Available Storage Space Open the ‘Settings’ app on your iPad. Scroll down and tap on ‘General’ to access the general settings menu. From there, navigate to ‘iPad Storage’. This will display a detailed breakdown of how your storage is being utilized, including the amount of free space you currently have. Knowing this information will help you make informed decisions about what to delete or move to create the necessary space for the iPadOS 17 update. Deleting Unused Apps From the ‘iPad Storage’ menu, you’ll see a list of apps and their respective storage usage. Tap on any app you wish to remove. Select ‘Delete App’ to uninstall it and free up storage. Managing Photos and Videos Open the ‘Photos’ app. Select photos or videos you no longer need. Tap the trash icon to delete them, or move them to an album that you’ve designated for cloud storage. Transferring Files to Cloud Storage Open the cloud storage app of your choice, such as iCloud Drive or Google Drive. Select the ‘Upload’ option. Navigate to the files you wish to move and confirm the upload. By taking these steps, you’ll not only prepare your device for the new update but also optimize its performance by freeing up valuable storage space.

Update your apps

Many app developers will release updates to their apps to support iPadOS 17. It’s a good idea to update your apps to the latest versions before you install iPadOS 17.

Updating All Apps Simultaneously

Open the ‘App Store’ application on your iPad. Locate and tap on the ‘Updates’ tab, usually found at the bottom of the screen. Once you’re in the ‘Updates’ section, you’ll see a list of apps that have available updates. Tap on the ‘Update All’ button, usually located at the top-right corner of the screen.

By selecting ‘Update All,’ you’ll initiate the process of updating all your apps in one go, saving you the time and effort of doing it individually.

Updating Apps Individually

If you prefer a more selective approach, you can also update each app one at a time:

Still within the ‘Updates’ tab in the App Store, scroll through the list of apps with available updates. Next to each app’s name, you’ll see an ‘Update’ button. Tap on this ‘Update’ button for each app you wish to update.

This allows you to choose which apps to update, giving you greater control over the process.

By taking the time to update your apps before installing iPadOS 17, you’re taking a proactive step to ensure a smoother transition to the new operating system, while also benefiting from the latest features and security enhancements that come with app updates.

Install iPadOS 17

After following all the steps above, you’re now in an excellent position to proceed with the installation of iPadOS 17. The steps you’ve taken to back up your data, free up storage space, and update your apps have set the stage for a smooth and successful update process. Initiating the iPadOS 17 Installation Open the ‘Settings’ app on your iPad. Scroll down and tap on the ‘General’ option to access the general settings menu. Within the ‘General’ menu, locate and tap on ‘Software Update’. Here, your iPad will automatically check for available updates. If iPadOS 17 is available for your device, you’ll see it listed. Tap on ‘Download and Install’ to commence the download process. The operating system will be downloaded to your device, and the installation will begin automatically once the download is complete. Post-Installation Steps After the installation is finalized, your iPad will automatically restart. Upon reboot, you’ll be greeted with the new interface and features of iPadOS 17. You may need to complete a few initial setup steps, but after that, you’ll be fully running on the new operating system. I trust that this comprehensive guide has been of assistance to you in preparing for and installing iPadOS 17. We hope that you enjoy the new iPadOS 17 software update, if you have any comments, questions or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Daniel Romero



