How to fix the iPhone black screen when your device won’t turn on

If your iPhone screen is black and non-responsive then there are a number of things that could have caused the issue. Generally, this can be solved by trying out a number of different things as there are various solutions that may be able to solve the issue. These handy tips should help you to get your iPhone up and running again.

My iPhone screen is black, what does it mean?

When the screen on your iPhone goes black it usually means that there is some sort of issue that is stopping your device from working. The device is either turned off or it won’t boot up to its normal state.

There are a number of things that can cause this and also a number of different solutions that you can try to get your iPhone working again. This can be caused by a hardware issue, a software issue, a low battery, a problem with an app on your device, and more.

How do I fix the iPhone black screen?

The first thing to try is probably the easiest solution, plug your iPhone into a charging cable and see if the device starts to charge. If the display shows you a red low battery indicator and this is your issue.

It could take a while to identify that a low battery is an issue, so it is recommended that you plug the device in for a while and let it charge. Normally around 15 minutes is a good time to test out if the battery is the issue.

You can then try and turn your iPhone back on, if the battery was the issue it should boot up, if it is really low it may just display the low battery indicator, if it does this then you should leave the device charging for at least an hour to see if you can get it to boot up.

My iPhone still won’t turn on, what can I try next?

The next thing that could be causing the issue on your iPhone could be a software issue or an app that is causing the problem. There are a number of different software issues that could possibly stop your iPhone from booting up. The best way to find out if this is the issue is to do a hard reset on your device.

On the latest iPhones, this can be done by pressing the Volume Up button and letting it go, the Volume Down button, and letting it go, you then need to press and hold the power button until the Apple logo appears. If you can see the Apple logo it will have worked and your device will restart and it should return to normal. There are different methods for various devices, Apple has more details on this over at their website.

My iPhone is still not working, anything else I can try?

If none of the above have worked then there could Be a hardware issue with your device. One way to test this is to plug your device into your computer. If your computer recognizes the iPhone, it means that the device is turned on and there could be a problem with the display.

If the computer does not recognize the iPhone then it could be another issue that is causing the device not to turn on. If you have tried all of the above solutions then it would be a good idea to take your device to a repairer who will be able to diagnose the issue for you and hopefully fix it.

You can take it to an Apple Store, an Apple Authorized repairer, or a third-party repairer, all of which should be able to tell you what is wrong with your iPhone and how it can be fixed.

We hope that you have found this guide useful and that it may have helped some of you get your iPhone black screen issues resolved. If any of these handy tips helped you to get your iPhone to start working again, please leave a comment and let us know.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals