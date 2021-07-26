How to Fix iPhone Stuck on Apple Logo

Sponsored:

It’s infuriating when your iPhone becomes stuck on the Apple logo and refuses to access the Home screen. “Perhaps it’s just attempting to take longer this time,” you reasoned but quickly realized something was not well. You’ve reset your iPhone and connected it to your computer/laptop, but nothing works. The great news is that your phone is almost certainly not broken; however, you must tackle the issue quickly.

If your iPhone continues to display the Apple logo and power off, do not panic. This is a more common occurrence than you believe. In the majority of cases, you can repair it yourself without visiting a smartphone technician.

1: What Cause iPhone Stuck on the Apple Logo?

Now that you know why your iPhone’s Apple logo is stuck, it’s helpful to rephrase the issue: Something has changed in the startup procedure of your iPhone, and it no longer works. However, what altered it? Because apps do not have access to the startup process of your iPhone, this is not their problem. The following are some possibilities:

IOS Updates Issue:

IOS updates, recovers, and data and file transfers from your computer to your iPhone all have access to the iPhone’s core functionality and thus have the potential to cause problems. Antivirus Security software, faulty USB cables, and damaged USB ports can obstruct data transfer and result in software corruption, resulting in the Apple logo becoming stuck on your iPhone.

Jailbreaking:

Whether you attempted the jailbreak right away or had it done by a technician, your iPhone may become stuck on the Apple logo following the jailbreak attempt. Not only jailbreaking can trigger your iPhone to become stuck on the Apple Logo. There is a high risk of problems when jailbreaking your iPhone. Not only does jailbreaking necessitate a complete restore, but it also derives its name from the fact that it allows apps to “break out of jail,” circumventing Apple’s security measures and granting them access to your iPhone’s basic functionality. This is the only instance in which an app can lock your iPhone on the Apple logo.

Internal Hardware Failures:

Certain internal hardware failures will also affect your iPhone. As a result of accidentally dropping your iPhone or exposing it to liquid, your iPhone will become stuck on the Apple logo.

2: How to fix iPhone Stuck on Apple Logo

Trying to find the way to resolve the issue of the iPhone apple logo stuck, you are probably at the right place, so without wasting any time, let’s take a look at some of the ways to resolve the problem right away:

Try Force Restart iPhone First

Perhaps you haven’t told of the hard reset quick fix, or perhaps you have – and have been told that it’s pointless. In either case, we say don’t dismiss it until you’ve given it a try. Carrying out a hard reset on your phone is simple, quick, and frequently more effective than you might believe.

For iPhone 6s or Earlier:

To perform a hard reset on an iPhone 6S or earlier model, press and hold the iPhone Home button and the power button simultaneously until the Apple logo disappears and reappears on the screen, and then release.

For iPhone 7 or Earlier:

If you’re using an iPhone 7 or later, press and hold iPhone power and volume down buttons simultaneously until the Apple logo appears and then vanishes.

For iPhone 8 or Earlier:

If you have an iPhone 8 or later, press and release the volume up button, then the volume down button, and finally press and hold the iPhone side button until the Apple logo appears and disappears.

Put iPhone in Recovery Mode:

If you’re unsure how to fix an iPhone stuck on the Apple logo and want to take advantage of the most straightforward solution available. Fortunately, you can proceed to a more reasonable step that will resolve your issue and preserve your date. Navigate to the Tenorshare ReiBoot software and then to the free function to quickly enter and exit recovery mode.

Perform the following steps to put iPhone to recovery mode:

Download and install Reiboot:

Tenorshare ReiBoot can be downloaded and installed on Windows or Mac computers. Run and connect your device to the computer.

Choose “Enter Recovery Mode”:

Once ReiBoot has recognized your device, you can easily enter Recovery Mode by clicking ‘Enter Recovery Mode.

Enter Recovery Mode Successfully:

Your device is in recovery mode for less than one minute. You will see a “connect to iTunes or Computer” logo displaying the iPhone screen.

Repair iPhone System to Fix iPhone Stuck on The Apple Logo (100% Work):

The best choice is Tenorshare ReiBoot. It is an expert IOS system recovery software with two high-quality repair modes that enable users to repair their iPhone system in a matter of minutes and completely resolve almost all iOS stuck issues.

Standard Repair

Deep Repair

Standard Repair:

To perform standard repair action, follow the given steps:

Download and install Reiboot:

Tenorshare ReiBoot can be downloaded and installed on Windows or Mac computers. Run and connect your device to the computer.

Choose Standard Repair Proceed:

Select ‘Standard Repair’ from the interface below.

If your device is not detected, ReiBoot will assist you in entering Recovery Mode.

Download Firmware Package:

If you’re prepared, click ‘Download’ to begin the process of downloading the most recent firmware package. Due to the approximately 5GB firmware package, this will take some time.

Start Standard Repair:

After downloading the firmware package to your computer, click ‘Start Standard Repair’ to initiate system recovery.

Please be patient as the entire repair process will take a few minutes.

Conclusion:

When your iPhone becomes locked on the Apple logo, the most critical step is determining what caused it. Following that, you can attempt the solutions listed above, taking care not to damage your iPhone in the process. Among all the solutions, ReiBoot really can be the best choice as it fixes far more Apple logo, but other issues like iPhone black screen, recovery mode stuck, frozen screen and more. Hope one of these solutions listed above gives you success.

