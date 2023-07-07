We recently showed you how to fix common problems on the iPhone, in this guide we will show you how to fix common iPad problems and issues. Without a doubt, the iPad, designed and built by Apple, is recognized worldwide for its outstanding reliability and performance. The iPad’s user-friendly interface, combined with its powerful functionality, creates an almost flawless user experience. However, just like any other piece of technology, it’s not entirely immune to encountering a variety of glitches, problems, and hiccups. These potential issues can range from a screen that’s become unresponsive and frozen, to having complications with various apps, and even finding yourself faced with battery-related concerns.

In each of these instances, while the problem might initially appear daunting, it’s important to remember that there’s generally a solution available. In fact, there are usually relatively simple, step-by-step troubleshooting methods that can be employed to resolve the issue, and these don’t necessarily require any specialized technical knowledge.

This guide is intended to be a practical resource that you can turn to for help in addressing and resolving some of the most frequently encountered iPad issues. It’s designed to walk you through potential problems, provide a clear explanation of what might be causing the issue, and then guide you, in a step-by-step manner, through a range of possible solutions that you can undertake yourself to attempt to rectify the situation. Regardless of the specific issue that you’re facing with your iPad, this guide aims to empower you with practical knowledge and easy-to-follow procedures to get your device back up and running in the shortest possible time frame.

1. iPad Not Turning On

If your iPad won’t turn on, the first step is to check if it has enough battery power. Plug it into a charger and wait for a few minutes. If it doesn’t respond, try a hard reset:

For iPads with a home button: Press and hold the home button and the top (or side) button until you see the Apple logo.

For iPads without a home button: Quickly press and release the volume up button, then do the same with the volume down button. Finally, press and hold the top button until the Apple logo appears.

2. Frozen Screen or App

If your iPad screen freezes, or an app isn’t working correctly, try to force close the app:

On an iPad with a home button, double-click the home button to show your most recently used apps, swipe right or left to find the app you want to close, and swipe up on the app’s preview to close it.

On an iPad without a home button, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause slightly in the middle of the screen to show the app switcher. Then, swipe right or left to find the app and swipe up to close it.

If the entire iPad is unresponsive, do a hard reset as described above.

3. iPad Not Charging or Battery Drains Quickly

If your iPad isn’t charging, check the charging cable and adapter for any damage. Try using a different cable or adapter if possible. Also, ensure the charging port on your iPad is clean and free of debris.

If the battery drains quickly, there are several things you can do:

Update to the latest software: Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Adjust screen brightness: Go to Settings > Display & Brightness.

Turn off Background App Refresh: Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh.

Reset all settings: Go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset All Settings (this won’t delete your data, but it will reset your settings).

4. iPad Running Slowly

If your iPad is running slowly, try these fixes:

Close unnecessary apps: Double-click the home button (or swipe up and hold for iPads without a home button) and swipe away apps you’re not using.

Free up storage space: Go to Settings > General > iPad Storage. Here you can see what’s taking up space and choose to offload or delete apps and files.

Restart your iPad: Simply turning your iPad off and back on can often solve performance issues.

5. Can’t Connect to Wi-Fi

If your iPad can’t connect to Wi-Fi, try these steps:

Turn Wi-Fi off and back on: Go to Settings > Wi-Fi, and toggle the switch.

Forget the network: Go to Settings > Wi-Fi, tap on the info icon next to the network, then choose “Forget This Network”. Then, reconnect by selecting the network and entering the password.

Reset network settings: Go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings (this will erase all your saved Wi-Fi passwords).

6. App Store Issues

If you’re having trouble with the App Store (like not being able to download apps), try these steps:

Check for an update: Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Check your Apple ID: Go to Settings > [Your Name] >iTunes & App Store, and make sure you’re signed in with the correct Apple ID.

Close and reopen the App Store: Double-click the home button (or swipe up and hold for iPads without a home button) and swipe away the App Store, then reopen it.

Sign out and sign back in: Go to Settings > [Your Name] > iTunes & App Store > Apple ID > Sign Out. Then sign back in.

7. iPad Won’t Update

If your iPad won’t update, try these solutions:

Check your Wi-Fi connection: Go to Settings > Wi-Fi, and make sure you’re connected to the internet.

Check your storage space: Go to Settings > General > iPad Storage. You may need to free up some space for the update.

Try updating with iTunes or Finder: Connect your iPad to your computer, open iTunes or Finder (for macOS Catalina and later), select your device, and click “Check for Update”.

8. Bluetooth Problems

If your iPad isn’t connecting to Bluetooth devices, try these fixes:

Turn Bluetooth off and back on: Go to Settings > Bluetooth, and toggle the switch.

Forget the device: Go to Settings > Bluetooth, find the device in My Devices list, tap the info icon, then tap “Forget This Device”. Then, try to pair the device again.

Reset network settings: Go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings (this will erase all your saved Wi-Fi passwords and Bluetooth pairings).

Remember, your iPad is a complex device and sometimes issues might need professional assistance. However, most common problems can be fixed with the simple solutions outlined above. If you’ve tried everything and your iPad still isn’t working correctly, it may be time to contact Apple Support or visit an Apple Store. We hope that you find out guide on how to fix common iPad issues and problems useful, if you have any comments, questions or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals