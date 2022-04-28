How to erase an iPhone, everything you need to know

There are times when you may need to erase your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, for example, if you are upgrading to a new device and you want to give your old device to a family member or trade it in for the new smartphone. This guide is designed to show you everything you need to know to quickly and safely erase an iPhone.

If you want to easily and quickly erase or reset an iPhone or iPad, there are a number of things that you need to do in order for the process to be completed properly.

It is a good idea to do this if you are giving your iPhone to someone else or if you are selling the device ad this will allow whoever gets your device to set the handset up as a new device. By following these steps you will ensure that the next person who has your iPhone will be able to set it up like a new device without any issues.

The first thing that you should do before you erase your iPhone or iPad is to backup your device, this can be done by going to Settings > Click your name > iCloud > iCloud Backup> Back Up Now. It is important that you take a backup of your device as this gives you the option to restore it should you need to in the future.

It is recommended that you sign out of iCloud and your iTunes and app store accounts and turn off your Find My app before you erase your device. These are important steps that should be followed to make sure that your accounts are removed from the device before it is erased.

You will then need to go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings, you may then need to enter your passcode if you are using one and then click Erase Now.

It will take a few minutes for your iPhone or iPad to reset, you can then choose what to do with the device, it can either be set up as a new device or restored from a backup.

If you intend to give your iPhone to someone else or to sell it then you should choose the ‘Setup as a new device’ option. What this does is basically return the device to a factory state without any content or settings. The next person who has your device will then be able to set it up in exactly the same way you

You can find out more information on how to quickly erase or reset an iPhone or iPad over at Apple’s website. This guide was written using iOS 15.3 which is the current version of the iPhone software at the time of writing. If you have any questions or any tips, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Adrien

