How to enable Microsoft Teams end-to-end encryption for one-to-one calls

If you would like to make sure that no one is snooping on your Microsoft Teams calls, we please to know that Microsoft allows you to encrypt your one-to-one Team calls, preventing any snooping by third parties or unwanted listening in using a man-in-the-middle attack or similar. Microsoft Teams users wishing to know-how to use end-to-end encryption for one-to-one calls will be pleased to know that Microsoft has made it fairly easy to set up and make encrypted calls using Teams.

“To protect against a man-in-the-middle attack between the caller and callee, Microsoft Teams uses a 20-digit security code from the SHA-256 thumbprints of the caller’s and callee’s endpoint call certificates. The caller and callee can validate the 20-digit security codes by reading them to each other to see if they match. If the codes don’t match, then the connection between the caller and callee has been intercepted by a man-in-the-middle attack. If the call has been compromised, users can terminate the call manually.”

How to setup Microsoft Teams end-to-end encryption

This quick guide will show you how to secure your Microsoft Teams calls by enabling end-to-end encryption via the Teams admin centre :

1. Firstly login to your Teams admin center using your secure credentials.

2. Then navigate to the section entitled Other settings > Enhanced encryption policies.

3. Now simply name the new policy, then for End-to-end call encryption, choose users can turn it on.

4. Save your newly created policy.

5. Now assign your new policy to users, groups, or your entire tenant the same way you manage other Teams policies and you are ready to make end-to-end encrypted calls using Microsoft Teams.

It is worth noting that even if your companies IT administrator has setup the enhanced encryption policy it will not automatically roll out to Microsoft Team users to get E2EE in one-to-one calls. After the policy has been created users will need to manually enable end-to-end encryption for their one-to-one calls. This can be done simply in the top right-hand corner of the Teams window where you can select the profile picture or the ellipses next to the profile picture and then choose Settings > Privacy. You will then be revised did with a toggle allowing you to switch on and off end-to-end encrypted for Microsoft Teams calls.

Confirmation you are on a Microsoft Teams end-to-end encrypted call

Microsoft explains how to quickly make sure that your indeed within an end-to-end encrypted call when using Microsoft Teams.

“With this release, users will see the encryption indicator on the Teams call window in the upper left corner. This indicator shows that the call is encrypted. Microsoft 365 encryption technologies encrypt every Teams call. If a call is successfully end-to-end encrypted, both parties will see the end-to-end encryption indicator on the Teams call window. The Teams end-to-end encryption indicator is a shield with a lock. Hover over the end-to-end encryption indicator to display confirmation the call is end-to-end encrypted. Teams also displays a security code for the call. To confirm that end-to-end encryption is working correctly, verify that the same security code appears for both parties in the call.”

Source : Microsoft

