This guide is designed to show you how to download and use iTunes for Windows on your PC. Downloading and using iTunes for Windows involves a few straightforward steps. Here, we’ll delve into a step-by-step guide, starting with the download process, followed by installation, and finally, how to use iTunes effectively on a Windows machine.

iTunes, developed by Apple Inc., is a media player, media library, and mobile device management utility. Originally designed for Mac, iTunes also has a version for Windows. It’s essential to note that iTunes is compatible with Windows 7 and later versions. Before initiating the download, ensure your system meets the minimum requirements for iTunes.