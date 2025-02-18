How to Disable Google’s AI Search Feature (Quick Guide)

Google has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its search engine to streamline how users access information. By generating concise summaries, this feature aims to provide quick answers to your queries. However, not everyone finds these AI-generated summaries beneficial. If you prefer the traditional search experience, there are simple ways to disable this feature and regain control over your search results, the video below from Jacob’s Quick Tips shows us how to turn this feature off.

Understanding AI-Generated Summaries in Google Search

AI-generated summaries are short, automated responses displayed prominently at the top of Google’s search results. Their purpose is to save time by offering direct answers without requiring users to navigate through multiple links. While this can be convenient, it may not suit everyone. Some users prefer to explore a variety of sources or conduct deeper research. For these individuals, the traditional search format—where all results are presented equally—provides greater flexibility and control. By disabling AI summaries, you can ensure that your search results align more closely with your preferences.

How to Disable AI Summaries Using a Simple Query Adjustment

Disabling AI-generated summaries is straightforward and requires only a minor adjustment to your search query. By appending “-AI” to the end of your search terms, you can instruct Google to exclude the AI summary box from your results. For example:

Instead of searching for “best smartphones 2023,” type “best smartphones 2023 -AI.”

This adjustment ensures that your search results are free from AI-generated content, allowing you to browse in a more traditional and unrestricted manner. This method is particularly useful for users who prioritize exploring diverse perspectives or conducting thorough research.

Compatibility Across Devices and Platforms

The “-AI” query modification is a versatile solution that works seamlessly across all devices and platforms. Whether you are using:

The Google app on your smartphone,

A desktop browser such as Chrome, Firefox, or Edge,

Or even Safari on an iPad or other tablet,

This method ensures a consistent search experience, regardless of the device or platform you prefer. Its universal compatibility makes it an accessible option for users seeking to disable AI summaries without additional tools or settings adjustments.

Benefits of Disabling AI Summaries

Choosing to disable AI-generated summaries offers several advantages that enhance your search experience:

Restores the traditional search format: This ensures that all results are presented equally, without prioritization by AI algorithms.

This ensures that all results are presented equally, without prioritization by AI algorithms. Encourages exploration of diverse perspectives: AI summaries may overlook detailed comparisons or in-depth articles, but disabling them allows you to access a broader range of information.

AI summaries may overlook detailed comparisons or in-depth articles, but disabling them allows you to access a broader range of information. Provides greater control: You can tailor how information is presented, making sure a more personalized and familiar browsing experience.

This approach is particularly valuable for users who prioritize comprehensive research or prefer to evaluate sources independently. By disabling AI summaries, you can ensure that your search results reflect your specific needs and preferences.

Take Control of Your Search Experience

Google’s AI-powered search features are designed to enhance convenience, but they may not align with everyone’s browsing habits. By appending “-AI” to your search queries, you can easily disable AI-generated summaries and return to a more traditional search format. This simple yet effective method works across all devices and platforms, making sure a consistent and personalized search experience. Whether you are conducting in-depth research or simply prefer a familiar browsing style, this adjustment enables you to take control of how information is presented during your searches.

