How to customize your iPhone with custom icons and widgets

Apple’s iOS 14 comes with a range of new features, these include the ability to have a custom home screen and widgets.

The guys from MacRumors have put together a great video which shows you how to setup custom widgets on your iPhone and also use custom icons for your apps.

As we can see from the video there are lots of different options for customizing the look and feel of your iPhone, including the widgets and also the ability to create custom home screens and more.

You can find out more information about how to use these custom widgets and icons over at MacRumors at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

