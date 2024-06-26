How to Create Websites with Notion: A Step-by-Step Guide

Notion, the popular productivity and collaboration platform, has recently launched a suite of website publishing tools, positioning itself as a strong competitor to established platforms like Webflow, Framer, Wix, and WordPress. These new features allow users to seamlessly turn their public Notion pages into fully functional websites, complete with custom domains, intuitive navigation, and a wide range of customization options. The video below from Thomas Frank delves into the capabilities, setup process, pricing, and potential improvements for Notion’s website publishing tools, providing a comprehensive overview for anyone interested in creating a website using Notion.

Transforming Notion Pages into Websites

Notion’s website publishing tools offer a straightforward and efficient solution for creating websites. By leveraging the platform’s existing features and workflows, users can transform their public Notion pages into fully functional websites with ease. The process is designed to be accessible even for those with limited technical skills, making it an attractive option for a wide range of users.

Build a personal website featuring a title, horizontal navigation, email subscribe box, templates page, blog page, and contact form

Customize and manage website elements through Notion’s intuitive interface

Integrate seamlessly with existing Notion workflows and databases

Extensive Customization Options

One of the standout features of Notion’s website publishing tools is the extensive range of customization options available. Through the share tab, users can manage various aspects of their website, including:

Search engine indexing: Control how search engines discover and index your website

Control how search engines discover and index your website Link expiration: Set expiration dates for shared links to maintain control over access

Set expiration dates for shared links to maintain control over access Site preview: Customize the appearance of your website’s preview on social media and other platforms

Customize the appearance of your website’s preview on social media and other platforms Theme settings: Adjust colors, fonts, and other design elements to match your brand or personal style

Adjust colors, fonts, and other design elements to match your brand or personal style Favicon: Add a custom favicon to enhance your website’s professional appearance

Add a custom favicon to enhance your website’s professional appearance Google Analytics integration: Track website traffic and user behavior using Google Analytics

Additionally, Notion’s header options allow for easy navigation and page management, further enhancing the user experience.

Publishing Process and Custom Domains

Publishing a Notion page as a website is a straightforward process that involves just a few simple steps. Users can set up and manage custom domains directly within Notion, ensuring their website has a professional and memorable URL. The process is designed to be user-friendly, making it accessible to users with varying levels of technical expertise.

Notion’s pricing plans for website publishing are competitive compared to other platforms. The free plan offers basic features, while the Notion Plus plan, priced at $10/month annually or $12/month monthly, unlocks more advanced options. Custom domain add-ons are available for an additional $8/month annually or $10/month monthly.

Comparing Notion to Other Website Building Platforms

When evaluating Notion’s website publishing tools against other platforms like Squarespace, Framer, Webflow, Wix, and WordPress, it’s clear that Notion offers a competitive feature set and pricing structure. For users who are comfortable with coding, free options like Netlify and GitHub Pages are also available. However, Notion’s ease of use and seamless integration with its existing tools make it a compelling choice for a wide range of users.

Quick setup and live updates: Notion’s website publishing tools allow for rapid deployment and real-time updates

Notion’s website publishing tools allow for rapid deployment and real-time updates Database and CMS functionality: Ideal for managing blogs, portfolios, and other content-rich websites

Ideal for managing blogs, portfolios, and other content-rich websites Flexibility: Suitable for various website needs, from personal sites to internal company pages

Room for Improvement

While Notion’s website publishing tools are robust and user-friendly, there are some areas where improvements could be made. Some potential enhancements include:

Adding a logo in the header for a more professional and branded appearance

Addressing mobile display issues for menu items to ensure a seamless experience across devices

Introducing a navigation alias feature to simplify page organization and navigation

Improving documentation for custom domain setup to streamline the process for users

Allowing users to change the width of single-column rows for greater design flexibility

As Notion continues to develop and refine its website publishing tools, it is likely that many of these improvements will be addressed, further strengthening the platform’s position in the website creation market.

The Future of Website Creation with Notion

Notion’s website publishing tools provide a quick, flexible, and user-friendly solution for creating websites, particularly for non-technical users. With its competitive pricing, extensive customization options, and seamless integration with existing Notion workflows, the platform is well-suited for a wide range of website needs, from personal sites to internal company pages.

As Notion continues to evolve and improve its website publishing tools, it is poised to become an even more powerful and versatile platform for website creation. By addressing user feedback, introducing new features, and refining existing capabilities, Notion has the potential to transform the way websites are built and managed, making it an essential tool for businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals alike.

Source & Image Credit: Thomas Frank Explains



