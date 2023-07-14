Deals: Mindfulness.com Plus Plan Lifetime Subscription, save 41%

This week, the Geeky Gadgets Deals store is thrilled to announce a fantastic deal that you won’t want to miss out on – the Mindfulness.com Plus Plan Lifetime Subscription. This is an outstanding offer that slashes the regular price by a whopping 41%, making the entire package available to you for a mere $69.99.

Mindfulness.com has established a significant reputation worldwide, earning the trust of an active community exceeding 1 million individuals. This platform is dedicated to promoting mindful living, offering a user-friendly interface, easy-to-understand instructions, and practical exercises that are seamlessly integrated into your day-to-day routines.

The comprehensive learning resources offered by Mindfulness.com are grounded in solid scientific research. You’ll have the opportunity to acquire various skills that top health professionals from around the globe advocate for, viewing these as essential components of the contemporary mental health toolkit. These skills encompass a range of areas, enabling you to develop good sleep habits, heighten self-awareness, and implement numerous strategies for enhancing your overall outlook on life.

At Mindfulness.com, the instructors are seasoned experts, renowned in their fields, ready to guide you along your mindfulness journey. This esteemed group includes former monks, accomplished psychologists, well-regarded professors, and prolific authors. Their collective wisdom is at your disposal, ensuring that you receive the guidance and support you need and deserve.

This lifetime subscription gives you access to an impressive library of over 2,000 mindful practices, continually growing with the addition of new mindful meditations every day of the year. These are led by some of the world’s preeminent mindfulness teachers. Additionally, you will find hundreds of Sleep tools, ranging from soothing rainy night playlists to captivating sleep stories.

For those with a busy lifestyle, hundreds of mindful living practices have been designed specifically for you. These are short exercises – including breathing techniques and mini 1-minute meditations – that you can perform with your eyes open and while on the go. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or a seasoned mindfulness practitioner, you will find the guidance and support you need to deepen your practice.

Mindfulness.com is so confident in the value of their platform that they offer a 30-day guarantee. If you aren’t fully satisfied with the services, they promise to return your money.

To get more information about this incredible offer on the Mindfulness.com Plus Plan Lifetime Subscription, head over to the Geeky Gadgets Deals store by following the link below. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your mindfulness journey and overall well-being

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals