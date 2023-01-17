How to choose a mobile power supply?

Sponsored:

The name BLUETTI should be familiar to you, especially since we’ve written a lot about it on the site and even tested their products. So far, however, we haven’t talked much about the reasons why you should choose such a device from the company’s range. Products come with free shipping no matter what you vote for, and prices already include VAT, so you can pick your favorites for virtually no extra cost.

What is the Best Portable Power Station in the UK?

A portable power station is a smaller version of a generator, by any other name. Typically, they are designed to provide emergency energy during a power outage to temporarily reinstate your go-to electric appliances.

As off-grid living is becoming more and more favored, portable power stations can be extremely useful for providing power to devices like lights, televisions, coffee machines while reducing your dependence on the grid.

Whether you’re living off-grid, traveling, camping, or taking a portable power station as another power resource in your home, we look into the best option in the UK for 2023.

EB3A Portable Power Station | 600W 268Wh

EB3A is one of the most affordable power stations that shins over most competitors in the market. If you’re on a tight budget, it’s the one right for you without a doubt.

Though compact in size, it packs a punch and supplies you with everything you need during your off-grid life. You can charge most of your devices and keep them running as usual. Owing to the dinky size of this generator, you can stow it away nicely in your vehicle without taking up too much weight or space.

EB70 Portable Power Station | 1,000W 716Wh

Built with off-grid activities in mind, this practical and compact portable solar generator allows you to charge all your essentials, as and when needed.

As another inexpensive option, and it comes in a range of funky colours (including blue and turquoise) – if it’s important to you!

Also, it adopts brand-new LifePO4 batteries to ensure longer lifespan and has a wide range of AC outlets for versatile charging.

Read more about this solar generator here.

BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station | 2,200W 2,048Wh

If your off-grid vehicle or requirements are on a somewhat bigger scale, then AC200MAX is highly recommended. Boasting a total capacity of up to whopping 8,192Wh, this solar generator can provide 70 cups of coffee from your coffee maker, 1 hour of electricity for your electric grill, 28 hours of power for your fridge, 7 hours of air conditioning, over 40 hours of energy for a CPAP, and more than 50 hours of light – all without a cent going to the electric and gas companies!

Buy this solar generator here.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI at : https://bluettipower.co.uk/

