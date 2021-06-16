How to check your App Tracking settings on your iPhone

Apple recently launched iOS 14.5 which comes with a new range of privacy settings for App Tracking, you can now ask apps not to track you on your device. The current release of the iPhone software is iOS 14.6 and Apple is also working on iOS 14.7 which is in beta at the moment.

With the release of the iOS 14.5 update, the App Tracking feature is turned off by default, you can check on this by going to Settings > Privacy > Tracking, this can be seen in the screenshot below.

As this feature is off by default, if you do not want to be tracked on your device then you do not need to make any changes in the settings.

If you want to allow some apps to track you then you need to toggle the switch for ‘Allow Apps to Request to Track’ to on, as in the screenshot below.

When you open an app with this setting on you will be promoted to allow the app to track you, as you can see above I have denied both Facebook and Instagram from tracking me.

As you block more apps from tracking you they will be added to the list and if you have a specific app which you don’t mind tracking you then you can allow it and it will show up in the list as below.

If you want to turn all apps off completely from tracking you then you just need to toggle the ‘Allow Apps to Request to Track you switch to off, as per the screenshot below.

These new features that Apple have added to iOS 14.5 are designed to make app tracking more transparent and let everyone know when an app is tracking them and also give you the option to stop that app from tracking you.

Personally I think this is a great feature as it gives iPhone and iPad users greater control over their devices and also alerts you when you are being tracked by a particular app. You can find out more information about the privacy changes in iOS 14.5 over at Apple’s website at the link below. The most recent version of the software is 14.6 and it is recommended that you upgrade to the latest version.

Apple is also releasing iOS 15 later this year and this software will come with a range of new privacy features, we are expecting the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates to land some time in September along with the new iPhone 13 smartphones.

Source Apple

