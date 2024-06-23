How to Block Unwanted Text Messages on Your Smartphone

Spam texts have become a common nuisance in our digital lives, from annoying ads to deceptive scams. These unwanted messages can clutter your inbox, interrupt your day, and pose serious security risks. Imagine going about your day, only to be bombarded by relentless marketing texts, dubious offers, or fake alerts demanding your attention. It’s frustrating, distracting, and potentially dangerous.

Blocking these messages isn’t just about avoiding annoyance; it’s about protecting your privacy, staying focused, and preventing scams. Whether you’re dealing with spammy promotions or phishing attempts, knowing how to block them is essential for your digital well-being.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to block unwanted texts on your smartphone, with tips tailored for both Android and iOS users. From using built-in features to third-party apps, and even carrier services, we’ve got you covered.

Why Block Unwanted Text Messages?

Privacy Protection

Spam texts can be a gateway to your personal information. Blocking them helps keep your data safe.

Reduced Distractions

Constant spam notifications can be disruptive. Blocking them helps you stay focused on what matters.

Scam Prevention

Some texts are phishing attempts designed to steal your personal info or money. Blocking them reduces your risk of falling for scams.

Storage Savings

Spam messages can fill up your inbox and take up storage space on your device.

Blocking Unwanted Text Messages on Android

Built-in Messaging App

Open Messages App: Launch your phone’s default messaging app.

Launch your phone’s default messaging app. Find the Spam Message: Locate the unwanted text message.

Locate the unwanted text message. Tap and Hold the Message: Long press the message thread.

Long press the message thread. Select “Block”: Choose “Block” or “Block number.”

Note: Steps may vary slightly depending on your phone’s manufacturer and Android version.

Google Messages

Open Google Messages: Launch the app.

Launch the app. Select the Conversation: Tap the spam message thread.

Tap the spam message thread. Tap on More Options: Usually represented by three vertical dots.

Usually represented by three vertical dots. Block and Report Spam: Select “Details” then choose “Block & report spam.”

Samsung Messages

Open Samsung Messages: Launch the messaging app.

Launch the messaging app. Tap the Conversation: Choose the spam message thread.

Choose the spam message thread. More Options: Tap on the three-dot menu.

Tap on the three-dot menu. Block Number: Select “Block contact” or “Block number.”

Using Third-Party Apps

Truecaller: Blocks spam messages and identifies spam calls.

Blocks spam messages and identifies spam calls. Hiya: Provides spam detection and blocking.

Provides spam detection and blocking. Calls Blacklist: Offers call and SMS blocking features.

How to Use Truecaller:

Download Truecaller: Install from the Google Play Store.

Install from the Google Play Store. Set Up the App: Follow the on-screen instructions.

Follow the on-screen instructions. Block Spam: Truecaller will automatically identify and block spam messages, or you can manually add numbers to the block list.

Carrier Services

Verizon Call Filter: Provides spam filtering and blocking.

Provides spam filtering and blocking. AT&T Call Protect: Identifies and blocks spam messages.

Android Settings

Go to Settings: Open your phone’s settings app.

Open your phone’s settings app. Search for Spam Protection: Look for options like “Spam protection” or “Blocked numbers.”

Look for options like “Spam protection” or “Blocked numbers.” Enable Spam Protection: Turn on available spam protection features.

Blocking Unwanted Text Messages on iPhone

Messages App

Open Messages: Launch the Messages app.

Launch the Messages app. Find the Spam Message: Locate the spam message.

Locate the spam message. Tap the Info Icon: Tap the “i” icon next to the contact or phone number.

Tap the “i” icon next to the contact or phone number. Block Contact: Select “Block this Caller.”

Reporting Junk

Open Messages: Open the app.

Open the app. Find the Junk Message: Select the spam message.

Select the spam message. Report Junk: Tap “Report Junk” to send the message and sender information to Apple and delete the message from your device.

Using Third-Party Apps

RoboKiller: Blocks spam texts and calls.

Blocks spam texts and calls. Hiya: Detects and blocks spam.

Detects and blocks spam. Truecaller: Identifies and blocks spam texts and calls.

How to Use RoboKiller:

Download RoboKiller: Install from the App Store.

Install from the App Store. Set Up RoboKiller: Follow the setup instructions.

Follow the setup instructions. Block Spam: RoboKiller will automatically filter and block spam messages.

Carrier Services

Verizon Call Filter: Detects and blocks spam messages.

Detects and blocks spam messages. AT&T Call Protect: Provides spam filtering and blocking options.

iOS Settings

Open Settings: Go to your phone’s settings.

Go to your phone’s settings. Phone: Tap on “Phone.”

Tap on “Phone.” Blocked Contacts: Select “Blocked Contacts” to add numbers to your block list.

Additional Tips for Managing Unwanted Text Messages

Avoid Interacting with Spam

Never reply to spam messages or click on any links. Interacting with spam can confirm to the sender that your number is active, potentially leading to more spam.

Register with the National Do Not Call Registry

In the US, you can register your number with the National Do Not Call Registry to reduce telemarketing calls and texts. Visit DoNotCall.gov to register your number.

Use Filtering Features

Many messaging apps offer filtering features that automatically categorize and filter potential spam messages.

Be Cautious with Your Number

Avoid sharing your phone number publicly and be cautious when entering it on websites.

Keep Your Software Updated

Ensure your phone’s operating system and apps are up to date to benefit from the latest security features and spam protection tools.

Summary

Blocking unwanted text messages is crucial for maintaining your privacy, protecting your information, and avoiding scams. Whether you use Android or iOS, there are many tools and methods available to help you manage and block these intrusive messages. Use this guide to reclaim your peace of mind and keep your messaging experience safe and manageable.

Image Credit: Daria Nepriakhina



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals