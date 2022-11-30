How to block messages on Android

There are many times when you may want to block text messages on Android. Unfortunately, many of us get these unwanted marketing text messages and also scam text messages on our Android devices.

This guide will show you how to block those unwanted text messages on your Android devices, to help you cut down on spam text messages on your smartphone.

How do I block a text message on my Android Phone?

The way that text messages can be blocked on your Android phone may vary slightly depending on which device you have.

You can easily block a number from within the messages app on your Android phone, this will stop you from receiving telephone calls, text messages, and other messages from that telephone number.

To do this open the Messages app on your phone and then click on the Settings option from the main menu. Now select Block Numbers and Messages from the menu and then select Block Number and then add in the telephone number you want to block. This will block all calls and also all messages from that telephone number.

Another way to block text messages on Android is from the Messages app on your Android Phone. This can be done when you receive one of these spam messages.

Open the Messages app on your Android device and then select the three dots at the top of the screen, now select Block contact, this will then block that telephone number that you received the message from on your device. You will no longer receive telephone calls and text messages from that telephone number.

How do I unblock a number on my Android Phone?

If you have blocked a number of someone that you would now like to receive messages from then you can unblock this number on your Android device.

To do this open the Messages app on your device and select Blocked Contacts, you will then see a list of telephone numbers you have blocked on your handset. Click the X next to that number and that telephone number will then be removed from your blocked contacts. You will now be able to receive telephone calls and messages from that telephone number again.

This guide is designed to help you cut down on unwanted and spam text messages on your android Phone. The exact method that you may need to use will vary slightly by manufacturer and also by smartphone. You may need to consult your user guide to find out how this can be done on your device. We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below. You can find out more information over at Google’s website.

Image Credit: Harry Shelton





