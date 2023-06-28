ChatGPT AI pocket phone call recorder

If you are searching for an easy way to record calls from your phone and more. You might be interested in the new ChatGPT AI pocket voice recorder called PLAUD NOTE. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $150,000 thanks to over 1,200 backers with still 49 days remaining on its campaign.

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence the PLAUD NOTE is the world’s first AI voice recorder powered by ChatGPT. Capable of effortlessly capturing premium recordings of meetings, record iPhone calls and voice memos whenever needed. Thanks to the integration of AI and the dedicated companion application recordings are smartly transcribed into precise text documents and can be instantly summarized into meeting notes, mind maps, to-do lists and more.

Early bird rewards are now available for the original project from roughly $89 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the MSRP, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“No more fumbling for important calls or sudden meetings. Give it one press, and PLAUD NOTE instantly starts recording with premium audio. PLAUD NOTE works magically as the world’s first recording device to integrate a dual-pickup engine. Toggle the switch up or down to capture phone calls or normal recordings with ease.”

Voice messages

“Experience unrivaled audio with PLAUD NOTE. Two high-end Knowles Sisonic mics deliver DVD-quality sound up to 1536 kbps. The SVE Call Solution reduces noise by 25+ dB and preserves high-frequency details for a better listening experience. By leveraging OpenAI Whisper’s advanced algorithms, PLAUD NOTE’s app transcribes recordings into precise, time-coded texts with human-level accuracy. This ensures reliable records of your important conversations and content, with minimal errors or omissions – just like having a top-notch assistant.”

Transcriptions

If the PLAUD NOTE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the PLAUD NOTE phone call voice recorder project look at the promotional video below.

How to record phone calls

Record meetings

“Sifting through piles of notes for insights can take hours. Simplify note-taking and quickly derive insights with our app’s efficient summarization feature. Experience the power of ChatGPT integration and get the job done in just 5 seconds. Wave goodbye to the hassle of consolidating scattered information. Enjoy the intuitive structured content such as meeting notes, mind maps, to-do lists, and diaries in one place, tailored to your needs.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the phone call voice recorder, jump over to the official PLAUD NOTE crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



