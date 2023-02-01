How to block iPhone calls with No Caller ID

We previously found out how to block unwanted calls on the iPhone, but what about calls where there is no number calling you or the caller has hidden their telephone number?

This guide is designed to show you how to easily block calls on your iPhone when the caller has no Caller ID on the telephone call.

This is something that is used by companies trying to market things to you and also some of the robocall scam companies. This guide will show you how to completely block these types of calls on your iPhone.

How to block calls with no Caller ID

When you block a call from a telephone number that is displayed, this has to be done for each individual call. Luckily Apple has settings built into the iPhone that will block all No Caller ID calls with some simple settings changes.

To block a telephone call where no Caller ID is displayed, go to Settings and then Phone and scroll down until you see Silence Unknown Callers, this is set to off by default, switch it to On.

Once this feature is turned on you will still receive telephone calls when the telephone number is displayed. If the telephone number has been blocked or withheld by the caller, you will not receive the call.

Instead, any of the calls with no Caller ID will be sent directly to your voicemail, so if it is a legitimate call from someone, they can easily leave you a message. If it is a spam call you will have filtered it out and can easily delete any messages they may have left you.

How to block all calls on my iPhone for a period of time?

If you would like to block all calls on your iPhone for a period of time, then you can set your iPhone to Do Not Disturb mode. This is a very useful feature that can be used for meetings or when you do not wish to take telephone calls.

To turn on the Do Not Disturb feature on your iPhone go to Settings and then select Focus and then select the Do Not Disturb setting. Once this is turned on you will not receive any calls and they will go directly to your voicemail.

When you want to receive calls again you can go to Settings> Focus and then turn off the Do Not Disturb feature on your iPhone.

We hope that you find this guide useful and hope that it helps you to block unwanted calls from blocked and hidden callers. If you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details about how to block unwanted calls on your iPhone over at Apple’s website.





