Samsung tests the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 (video)

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphones were made official last week, the handsets are folding devices which means that they need to be tested more rigorously than standard smartphones.

Samsung has to test the folding mechanisms on the handset to ensure that they can stand up to the continuous opening and closing and now they have released a video showing how this is done.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the thinnest, most aesthetically balanced Galaxy Z series yet, but they have also been carefully designed to meet the durability needs of users. Before moving from the production line to a user’s pocket, these flexible devices are put through a series of rigorous reliability tests to ensure they can stand the test of time for any lifestyle and meet the highest standards possible.

Check out the video below to learn how every element of Samsung’s latest foldables have been purposefully engineered to provide the incredible versatility expected from Galaxy Z series along with the durability that offers peace of mind.

You can find out more details about how Samsung tested out their new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphones for durability over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



