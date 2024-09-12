How Good is the Google Pixel 9? (Video)

The Google Pixel 9 is the latest addition to Google’s lineup of flagship smartphones, boasting a range of hardware enhancements and a sleek design. While it impresses in several aspects, it also falls short in some areas, which may deter potential buyers, especially considering its high price point. the video below from Sam Beckman gives us a detailed look at the new Google Pixel 9 and its range of features.
Design and Build Quality
One of the standout features of the Google Pixel 9 is its sleek design. The device features a matte finish on the side rails, giving it a premium look and feel. The symmetrical camera bar adds to its modern aesthetic, while the thin, consistently sized bezels contribute to a seamless appearance. However, some users may find the button placement awkward, and the slight misalignment of the camera hole punch could be a minor annoyance for those who are particularly detail-oriented.
- Matte finish on side rails
- Symmetrical camera bar
- Thin, consistent bezels
- Awkward button placement
- Slight misalignment of camera hole punch
Display and Performance
The Google Pixel 9’s display is a highlight, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures smooth scrolling and animations. The display is bright enough to remain visible even in sunny conditions, making it suitable for outdoor use. By default, the refresh rate is set to 60Hz, but users can easily adjust it in the settings to experience a more fluid interface.
Under the hood, the Pixel 9 lacks a vapor chamber for cooling and offers less RAM and storage compared to its Pro counterparts. It uses UFS 3.1 storage, which is slower than the UFS 4.0 found in some other flagship phones. While the software experience is similar to the Pixel 8, some users may encounter compatibility issues with third-party launchers.
- 120Hz refresh rate display
- Bright enough for outdoor visibility
- Default 60Hz refresh rate, adjustable in settings
- Lacks vapor chamber for cooling
- Less RAM and storage compared to Pro models
- UFS 3.1 storage, slower than UFS 4.0 in other flagships
Haptics, Fingerprint Sensor, and Battery Life
The Google Pixel 9 has made significant improvements in haptics, providing a more tactile response that enhances the overall user experience. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is faster and more accurate than previous models, performing well even in low light conditions, which is a notable improvement.
Battery life has also seen an improvement of about 10-20% compared to previous models. However, the slower charging speeds, both wirelessly and with a cable, might be a drawback for users who rely on quick charging when in a hurry.
- Improved haptics for a more tactile response
- Faster and more accurate ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- 10-20% improvement in battery life
- Slower charging speeds compared to competitors
Camera and Pricing
The Google Pixel 9’s camera hardware is similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 8, but includes an upgraded ultrawide lens. While the image quality remains excellent, the device lacks a telephoto lens and some advanced features found in other flagship smartphones. Additionally, the overall shooting experience is not as refined as some of its competitors.
Starting at $799, the Pixel 9 is priced similarly to other flagship phones. However, the absence of features like a telephoto lens and faster storage may make potential buyers question its value proposition. It could be worth waiting for discounts or considering the Pixel 9 Pro for a more comprehensive feature set.
- Upgraded ultrawide lens
- Excellent image quality
- Lacks telephoto lens and some advanced features
- Shooting experience not as refined as competitors
- Priced similarly to other flagships at $799
- Lacks some features found in similarly priced phones
In conclusion, the Google Pixel 9 offers several improvements in design, display, and battery life, but it also falls short in some areas that may be crucial for potential buyers. The high price point makes it a tough sell without some of the advanced features found in other flagship models. While the Pixel 9 is a solid smartphone with a sleek design and excellent image quality, it may not be the best value for everyone, especially those who prioritize features like a telephoto lens, faster storage, and more refined shooting experiences.
Source & Image Credit: Sam Beckman
