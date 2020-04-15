How durable is the new OnePlus 8 Pro (Video)

We just saw a review video of the new OnePlus 8 Pro and now we get to find out how durable the new OnePlus 8 flagship is.

ZacK from JerryRigEverything puts the new OnePlus flagship through a range of tests in a new video, this includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test and of course the bend test.

As we can see from the video the display on the handset scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is the same as the majority of the flagship smartphones available on the market today.

The handset also did fine in the burn test although there was permanent damage to the display. The bend test was also no problem for the handset as the device did not suffer an lasting damage in the bend test. So it looks like the new OnePlus 8 Pro flagship managed to pass the various durability tests.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverthing

