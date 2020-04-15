OnePlus 8 Pro gets reviewed (Video)

The new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones are now official, the handsets come with some impressive specifications.

Now we get to have a look at the new OnePlus 8 Pro in a video from Marques Brownlee, we get to see the handset and its range of features.

As we can see from the video the 8 Pro is designed to take on flagship smartphones, it is the company’s most expensive device to date with a starting price of $899.

The handset features a 6.78 inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, a Snapdragon 865, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 8 pro also comes with four cameras on the back, these include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera, n 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera. On the front there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

