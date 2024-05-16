How Durable is the M4 iPad Pro (Video)

The M4 iPad Pro, Apple’s latest 13-inch tablet, pushes the boundaries of design and technology. With a thickness of just 5.1 mm, it is the thinnest device the company has ever produced. The video below from JerryRigEverything takes a closer look at the durability of the M4 iPad Pro, examining its structural integrity, technological advancements, and potential vulnerabilities, let’s find out how this tablet performs in the durability tests.

Design and Build

The M4 iPad Pro’s ultra-thin design is a testament to Apple’s engineering prowess. Despite its slim profile, the device incorporates a central rib that runs along its length, providing structural support. This central spine helps maintain the rigidity of the device, although a slight bow in the housing has been observed when held horizontally. This design choice strikes a balance between aesthetics and durability, ensuring that the M4 iPad Pro can withstand the rigors of everyday use.

Display

The display of the M4 iPad Pro is a technological marvel. It features advanced tandem OLED technology, which includes stacked screens that work together to enhance the display’s performance. The device boasts an impressive 1,000 nits of HDR brightness, with the ability to peak at 1,600 nits. This high brightness level ensures that the screen remains clearly visible even in bright outdoor environments. Additionally, the screen’s scratch resistance has been put to the test using Mo’s hardness picks, confirming its durability against everyday wear and tear.

Apple Pencil Pro

The Apple Pencil Pro, designed specifically for the M4 iPad Pro, incorporates pressure-sensitive ribbon technology. This feature allows for precise input, making it an ideal tool for creative professionals who require accuracy and responsiveness. The Taptic engine built into the Apple Pencil Pro provides haptic feedback, simulating the feel of a real button press, enhancing the overall user experience.

Magic Keyboard

The Magic Keyboard for the M4 iPad Pro is crafted from anodized aluminum, a material known for its durability. With a level 9 hardness, the keyboard is resistant to scratches and dents, ensuring that it maintains its sleek appearance over time. The keyboard’s design also ensures that there is no lateral movement, further protecting the device from potential damage during use.

Camera and Ports : The M4 iPad Pro is equipped with a single 12 MP rear camera, accompanied by an LED flash. This high-resolution camera is capable of capturing detailed images and videos. The device also features a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, as well as stereo speakers for enhanced audio output. Notably, one camera lens and a microphone hole have been removed, streamlining the design and reducing potential points of vulnerability.

: The M4 iPad Pro is equipped with a single 12 MP rear camera, accompanied by an LED flash. This high-resolution camera is capable of capturing detailed images and videos. The device also features a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, as well as stereo speakers for enhanced audio output. Notably, one camera lens and a microphone hole have been removed, streamlining the design and reducing potential points of vulnerability. Durability Tests : Various durability tests have been conducted on the M4 iPad Pro to assess its resilience. The bend test reveals that the device maintains its structural integrity when subjected to horizontal pressure. However, vertical bends, especially around the charging port, can cause significant damage. The display also demonstrates its durability by remaining unaffected by lighter burns, showcasing its resilience against heat exposure.

: Various durability tests have been conducted on the M4 iPad Pro to assess its resilience. The bend test reveals that the device maintains its structural integrity when subjected to horizontal pressure. However, vertical bends, especially around the charging port, can cause significant damage. The display also demonstrates its durability by remaining unaffected by lighter burns, showcasing its resilience against heat exposure. Internal Components: Internally, the M4 iPad Pro features a central spine or cowling over the motherboard, providing additional support and protection to the device’s critical components. The device houses a substantial 10,209 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance even with intensive use. Despite its robust design, there is potential for improved structural integrity with the addition of another spine near the charging port, which could further enhance the device’s durability.

The M4 iPad Pro is a testament to Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and design excellence. Its ultra-thin profile, advanced display technology, and durable materials make it a standout device in the tablet market. While it does exhibit vulnerabilities under specific stress conditions, particularly around the charging port, the M4 iPad Pro offers a compelling blend of innovative technology and durability. It is a device that caters to users who demand high performance and portability without compromising on build quality. As Apple continues to refine its design and engineering processes, it is likely that future iterations of the iPad Pro will address the identified vulnerabilities and further enhance its durability.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals