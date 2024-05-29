How Google Translate uses maths to understand languages

In a world where linguistic diversity is vast, Google Translate stands out as a remarkable tool, bridging the gap between over 134 different languages. This sophisticated technology, which evolved significantly from its early days, leverages advanced mathematics to convert language into something computers can understand. This article delves into how Google Translate uses mathematical models to comprehend and translate languages efficiently.

Google Translate

Google Translate’s journey began in 2006 with a phrase-based translation system. This initial version functioned by matching patterns in large datasets of professional translations. When a user input a sentence for translation, the system would break it down into the longest possible chunks it had seen before and then reassemble these chunks into the target language. However, this approach had its limitations in accuracy and contextual understanding.

The real breakthrough came with the introduction of neural networks and, more specifically, transformer models. These models represent a significant leap from pattern matching to a more nuanced understanding of language through mathematics.

Transforming Language into Math

At the heart of Google Translate’s current technology is the transformer model. This model revolutionizes how language is processed by converting words into numerical representations, or vectors. Each word in a language is assigned a vector, which is essentially a list of numbers. The key insight here is that a series of numbers can encapsulate the meaning of a word, allowing the system to perform mathematical operations on these vectors to determine relationships between words.

For example, the relationship “king minus man plus woman equals queen” illustrates how vector arithmetic can capture semantic relationships. Although the specific numbers assigned to words differ across languages, the relative relationships between them remain consistent, enabling effective translation.

How Does Google Translate Work?

