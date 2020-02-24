Hot Wheels remote control Tesla Cybertruck

Toy manufacturer Mattel has created a remote control scale replica of the Tesla Cybertruck, making it available to preorder into different sizes. “Hot Wheels packs the power and performance of the futuristic Cybertruck into two small-scale, remote-control vehicles: a track-compatible 1:64 scale and a limited-edition hobby grade 1:10 scale. It’s the only way to drive the Cybertruck in 2020!”

The two different sizes are priced at $400 for the 1:10 scale Cybertruck and $20 for the 1:64 scale Cybertruck, and are both available to preorder from today with shipping expected to take place during December 2020. Mattel explains : “Item expected to ship December 2020. Design prototypes only. Final production design, colors and textures may vary.”

Source : Mattel

