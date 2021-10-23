Treat yourself to a luxury hot stone spa at home

A new luxury hot stone spa has been created to provide an easy way for you to enjoy a hot stone massage in the comfort of your home, with additional features offering an aromatic and light therapy relaxation moment. The unique hot stone spa collection consists of 8 stones which can be temperature controlled providing a full body massage to relax your mind and body.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $269 or £199 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Turn your home into a luxurious spa with the S1 Hot Stone Set. A full-sensory relaxation experience that you can see, feel and smell. Enjoy the healing power of hot stones, ambient lights and aromatic oil with your partner or by yourself. A full spa-like experience with S1.”

If the S1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the S1 hot stone spa project play the promotional video below.

“The S1 Hot Stone Spa Collection is there to help you unwind, relax and recharge anywhere you are. Transform your home into an oasis, connect with ancient elements and timeless rituals. Hot stone treatment can relieve muscle tension, reduce stress levels and improve sleep quality. Find your personal getaway with the S1 Hot Stone Spa Collection right at home.”

“S1 stones are made with basalt, a kind of volcanic rock with significant amounts of iron ore, magnesium, and silica that is believed to be perfect for hot stone therapy for its properties including non-porosity, smoothness, and most importantly the exceptional ability to retain heat and releasing it slowly for a long period of time. They are hand-polished to ensure you can enjoy the smoothest hot stone experience.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the hot stone spa, jump over to the official S1 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

