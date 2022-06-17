After a workout it is important to look after your muscles and body to make sure they recover effectively, one way of aiding this is by massaging the areas you have concentrated on during your workout. OYO is a new total body massager that allows you to carry out both lateral and percussion vibrating massages on your body. Building on the company success launching the NOVA Gym the new massage system provides an easy way for you to experience a deep soothing massage wherever you may be.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $175 or £143 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“OYO Fitness has now created the OYO Total Body Massager (patent pending), which provides both LATERAL & PERCUSSION massage in ONE device. The vibrating belt can reach every body part from head to toe. Powerful lateral (side to side) vibration can be applied to soft tissue and muscles, as well as hard tissue like joints and bones. Length adjusts for a comfortable massage in all positions. ”

If the OYO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the OYO total body massager project review the promotional video below.

OYO body massager

“Snap on percussion tips to target soft tissue. Percussion vibration breaks up adhesions and muscle knots and works best on muscles and soft tissue, not joints or bone. Whereas LATERAL VIBRATION can be applied to any body part, hard or soft.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the total body massager, jump over to the official OYO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals