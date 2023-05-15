Outlast Trials cooperative multiplayer horror game launches this week

If you are looking for a scare with your friends or family you might be interested to know the highly anticipated cooperative multiplayer horror game Outlast Trials launches this week and will be available to play from May 18, 2023 onwards. Then development studio Red Barrels invites you to experience mind-numbing terror. Whether you go through the trials alone or in teams, if you survive long enough and complete the therapy, Murkoff will happily let you leave… but will you be the same?

“Set in the era of the Cold War, human guinea pigs are involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control. In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit. Survive alongside friends or dare to face the experiments by yourself.”

Outlast Trials – multiplayer horror game

“You’re all prisoners of Murkoff trapped inside their facility. You can choose to complete the trials by yourself or you can tackle them in a team of 2, 3, or 4 players. In pure Outlast fashion, the core gameplay involves avoiding enemies, hiding from them, and trying to run away. Murkoff will provide tools you can use to increase your stealth capabilities, create opportunities to flee, slow down enemies, and more. However, you will have to earn those tools and work hard to improve them.”

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals