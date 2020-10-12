The Medium horror game launches December 10th 2020

Gamers looking forward to the launch of the new and highly anticipated horror game The Medium will be pleased to know that a new trailer has been released together with the games official launch date. Developed and published by Bloober Team the single player horror game allows you to wield unique psychic abilities.

“Watch a brand new video that gives you a closer look at the dual-reality world, showcasing the game’s dark art style inspired by Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński, and his dystopian surrealist work. Bloober Team’s artists have closely studied Beksiński’s paintings to bring the visually distinct and nightmarish atmosphere to life, pairing it with an evocative score from Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka to create a truly eerie experience.”

“The day when you will finally uncover a grim and unsettling reality, a different world that reflects ours like a dark mirror. As Marianne, you will encounter a mystery that only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw – a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.”

The Medium is now available to pre-order and will be launching in a few months time on December 10th and will be available to play on the PC, Xbox Series X and Series S.

