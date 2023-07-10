GYLT “delicate” horror game launches on Xbox, PC and PlayStation

The wait is finally over for horror and adventure enthusiasts alike. The GYLT “delicate” horror game is now available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One users, with a forthcoming release on the Steam and GOG platforms. The latest endeavor from the master storytellers at Tequila Works, renowned creators of a handful of prestigious titles like RiME, The Invisible Hours, The Sexy Brutale, and Deadlight, comes a thrilling addition to the horror genre.

Brace yourselves as we delve into the newly launched game, GYLT, a captivating blend of narrative-driven adventure and puzzle-solving wrapped in a hauntingly beautiful visual design.

GYLT "delicate" horror game

GYLT thrusts players into a surrealistic world where the lines between fantasy and reality blur, and your worst nightmares come alive. Set against the gloomy backdrop of an imaginary mining town in Maine, GYLT creates an immersive atmosphere of dread and melancholy. As you traverse through this twisted reality, you are met with a series of challenges that test your wits and resolve.

“Shape your fears… Fear the shapes. Embark on a journey where you face your worst fears and are confronted with the emotional impact of your actions in this narrative adventure game with puzzles, stealth and action.”

“You’ve heard the music on the trailers and now you’re gonna live the full experience in the game. But what if you could listen to its soundtrack over and over again and use it for your reading or role playing sessions, on when you’re walking along the street on a dark night? Well, now you can! GYLT’s soundtrack by the worlwide known composer Cris Velasco is available to purchase on Steam!”

The Story Unfolds

Here’s what awaits you in GYLT:

Get immersed in the tale of Sally, a young girl residing in the town of Bethelwood. Life hasn’t been easy for Sally, and it takes a sinister turn after the mysterious disappearance of her cousin Emily.

Experience a series of unexpected events as Sally is pursued by bullies into a warped version of her town. Here, her fears and traumatic memories are not only tangible but malevolently alive.

The game cleverly mirrors real-life dilemmas where you must choose whether to confront your fears or evade them. Sally faces similar decisions with the gruesome creatures that populate her twisted world.

A unique feature of the game is the ability to avoid detection by these monsters. Players can strategize diversions through sound or visual lures, or even attract these entities, adding a level of strategy and suspense to the gameplay.

Soundtrack to Enhance the Experience

An essential part of any game, especially within the horror genre, is its soundtrack. To this end, GYLT features an atmospheric score by the acclaimed composer, Cris Velasco. This further elevates the eerie ambiance and the intensity of the emotional narrative throughout the game.

GYLT is more than just a game; it’s an emotive journey that challenges players to confront their fears in a setting where nightmares are brought to life. The combination of a compelling narrative, complex puzzles, stealth, and action elements, all set within an eerily melancholic world, sets GYLT apart in the crowded landscape of horror games.

While it’s early days for GYLT, it’s clear that Tequila Works has stayed true to its legacy of creating immersive storytelling experiences. One thing is for certain – if you’re in for a good fright and a compelling narrative, GYLT is a game you won’t want to miss.

Source : Steam



