Honor X8 Android smartphone gets official

Honor has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Honor X8. The handset comes with a 6.7 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels.

The display also comes with a 90HZ refresh rate and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 mobile processor.

The device also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, there is no microSD card slot in this handset.

The new Honor X8 smartphone features a 4000 mAh battery and it also comes with 22.5W fast charging and a range of cameras. There are four cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the new X8 smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Honor X8 is available in a choice of three colors, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver, As yet there is no detail on how much the handset will retail for. You can find out more information about the device at the link below.

Source Honor, GSM Arena

