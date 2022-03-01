Honor Earbuds 3 Pro adaptive active noise cancellation headphones €199

Honor have launched their new Earbuds 3 Pro earphones which are now available to purchase priced at €199. Honor has included a unique integrated temperature monitoring system and is showcasing the new earbuds at this years MWC 2022 conference.

The Earbuds 3 Pro headphones are equipped with 42 mAh rechargeable batteries and the charging case a 410 mAh battery capable of providing : AAC: 6 hours (active noise reduction off), AAC: 4 hours (active noise reduction on). With charging case for recharge: AAC: 24 hours (active noise reduction off) or AAC: 16 hours (active noise reduction on). “The data is from HONOR labs, tested at 50% volume. Actual time may vary depending on volume, audio source, environment, and usage habits.”

Noise cancellation headphones

“World’s 1st Coaxial Dual-Driver Design Super-Amplitude Driver & PZT Tweeter bring the punchy bass and delicate treble together in a harmonious way. Feast your ears with a fascinating sound. Wear your earbuds and play a piece of bass solo. Enjoy immersive audio with amazing bass just like a live concert. Supporting a noise cancellation depth of 46 dB10, Ultra Mode effectively reduces loud noise and brings you a quiet and comfortable experience.”

“Proximity discovery, dual device connectivity, temperature measurement, active noise reduction, audio passthrough, intelligent dynamic noise reduction, ear canal adaptive ANC, wear leakage compensation, in-call noise reduction, wear detection, low latency gaming, OTA upgrade, etc.”

Source : Honor

