Honor X6 5G smartphone ubveiled

Honor has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Honor X6 5G and the handset comes with 5G connectivity, the previous model was a 4G handset, this device is apparently launching globally.

The handset is equipped with a 6.5 inch TFT LCD display that comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and also has an HD+ resolution, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ mobile processor.

The new Honor X6 5G smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and it also features 128GB of included storage, and the device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features fast charging.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The new Honor X6 5G smartphone will come with Android 12 and it will feature Magic UI 6.1, the handset will be available in two colors at launch, Ocean Blue and Titanium Silver. As yet there are no details on how much the handset will cost and when it will be available, as soon as we get some more information, we will let ytou know.

Source Playfuldroid





