Honor X50 Pro smartphone gets official

Honor has launched a new smartphone in China, the Honor X50 Pro and the handset features a 6.78-inch OLED display that features a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,652 x 1200 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, the handset does not feature any expandable storage.

The new Honor X50 Pro smartphone comes with a 5800 mAh battery and the device comes with 35W fast charging it also features reverse charging, plus it comes with a fingerprint sensor and Android 14.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

The Honor X50 Pro will be available in a choice of two colors, Green and Black and the handset will retail for CNY 2,799 which is available for $395 at the current exchange rate, the handset is now available in China, there are no details on when it may be available in the USA, UK and other countries.

Source GSM Arena



