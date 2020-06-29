Honor X10 Max 5G gets benchmarked

The new Honor X10 Max 5G is expected to launch some time soon and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The device recently appeared on Geekbench and this has revealed some of the handsets specifications, it with a 7.09 inch display which is expected to at least have a Full HD+ resolution.

The device will apparently be powered by a Dimensity 800 mobile processor and it will come witth 8GB of RAM.

It will also apparently be available with 6GB of RAM and there will be two storage options 64GB and 128GB and there will also be a microSD card slot for extra storage. The handset will come with a 5000 mAh battery and 22.5w fast charging.

The new Honor X10 Max 5G smartphone is expected to be made official on the 2nd of July, as soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Root My Galaxy, GSM Arena

