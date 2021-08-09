Honor Tab V7 Pro tablet specs leaked

Honor is holding a press event on the 12th of August and one of the devices coming at the event is the new Honor Tab V7 Pro tablet.

Now it looks like we have some specifications on the new Honor Tab V7 Pro tablet ahead of its official unveiling later this week.

The new Honor Tab V7 Pro tablet will come with an 11 inch display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 276 pixels per inch.

The tablet will feature a Dimensity 1300T mobile processor and it will be available with a choice of RAM and storage options.

These options will include 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new Honor tablet will come with Android 11 and it will also come with Magic UI 5.0, it will feature a 7250 mAh battery and this will come with 22.5W fast charging.

The device is also expected to feature front and rear cameras, although no details on what cameras the tablet will use have been revealed. We will have full details on this new Honor tablet including photos of the device and information on pricing later this week.

Source Playfuldroid

