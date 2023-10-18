Honor Play 8T Android smartphone unveiled

Honor has added another new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Honor Play 8T and it looks like the handset is being launched in China, the device comes with a 6.8-inch LCD display that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Honor Play 8T smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot as well.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for selfies and video chat. On the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Play 8T smartphone also comes with Android 13 and MagicOS 7.2 the device features a fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual speakers, it also comes with a choice of three colors, Streaming Silver, Midnight Black, and Jade Green. The handset will retail for CNY 1,099 which is about $150 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



