Honor Magic Vs2 folding smartphone unveiled

Honor has launched a new Android smartphone, the Honor Magic VS2 and the handset comes with a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover display that features a resolution of 2,376 x 1060 pixels.

The main display on the handset is a 7.9-inch folding LTPO OLED display that features a resolution of 2344 x 2156 pixels and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 9.8:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 12GB or 16GB of RAM or 256GB of 512GB of included storage.

The new Honor Magic Vs2 comes with a range of cameras, with three cameras in the rear and two front-facing cameras. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera. On each of the two displays, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 6^W fast charging, it will come in a range of colors which include Glacier Blue, CVelvet Black, CVoral Purple, and pricing starts at CBW 6,999 which is about $958 at the current exchange rate.

Source Honor, GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals