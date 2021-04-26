Honor Play 20 smartphone launched

Honor has launched a new Android smartphone, the Honor Play 20 and the handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Unisoc T610 processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot which can take up to a 512GB card, the device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging.

For cameras there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera and it comes with a front facing 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The handset will be available in four colors blue, white, black and a silver pink colors and it will retail for CNY 899 which is about $138 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals