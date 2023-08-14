Honor Magic V2 gets assembled on video

The Honor Magic V2 was made official back in July, this new folding smartphone comes with some impressive specifications. We normally get to see Zack from JerryRigEverything either taking a smartphone apart or durability testing the device.

The latest video from JerruRigEverythying is a little different as in this video the handset is put together from parts, Honor decided to send Zack all of the parts for the Honor Magic V2 and then let him put the handset together, let’s find out what happened.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 7.92-inch folding display that has a resolution of 2344 x 2156 pixels, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it has 16GB of RAm.

The device comes with a choice of storage options which include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB and it has various cameras with three on the back of the device and a single camera on the front of the handset.

On the rear of the handset, there is a three-camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 20-megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front of the device there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



