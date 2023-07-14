Honor Magic V2 folding smartphone launched in China

Honor has launched a new folding smartphone in China, the Honor Magic V2, and the handset comes with a 7.92-inch folding display that has a resolution of 2344 x 2156 pixels, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The device comes with 16GB of RAM and there are three storage options to choose from, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB it comes with a range of cameras, with a single one on the front and three on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and on the back, there is a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 20-megapixel ultrawide camera.

In pursuit of best-in-class portability, HONOR has meticulously refined the product structure, manufacturing process, and material selection for its latest flagship smartphone. Weighing only 231g1 and measuring 9.9mm2 in thickness when folded, the HONOR Magic V2 pushes the boundaries of innovation for foldable devices.

The HONOR Magic V2 features a first-of-its-kind Super-light Titanium Hinge, which provides the perfect balance between weight and strength. Complementing that, a new SGS-certified HONOR’s proprietary steel has been expertly created for use in the hinge’s main body of the HONOR Magic V2, providing added robustness and durability to the hinge mechanism. Thanks to these breakthrough innovations, the HONOR Magic V2 earns the coveted durability certification from SGS, a global authority, by enabling the hinge to withstand more than 400,000 folds, ensuring a lifespan of up to ten years for folding 100 times a day.

You can find out more information abou8t the new Honor Magic 2 smartphone over at the Honor website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Honor



