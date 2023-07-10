Honor 90 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Honor 90 smartphone launched last week, the handset comes with some impressive specifications for its £450 price tag, this includes a 200-megapixel camera and more.

Now we get to find out more details about the new Honor 90 smartphone in an unboxing video from SuperSaf, we get to have a look at the design of the handset and some of its features.

As we can see from the video the device comes with a range of features, this includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile processor with the choice of two memory configurations, you can choose between 8GB or 12GB of RAM, coupled with storage capacities of 256GB or 512GB.

The device features a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, offering 2664 x 1200-pixel resolution and it comes with a range of high-resolution cameras – one front-facing and three rear-facing. The rear camera module features a 200-megapixel main wide-angle lens, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front side is adorned with a high-resolution 50-megapixel camera, perfect for selfies and video calling.

There is also a 5000 mAh battery and 66W charging, plus Magic OS 7.1 which is based on Google’s Android 13. Pricing for the handset starts at £449.99 for the 8GB model and £499.99 for the 12GB model.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf



