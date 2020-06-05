2020 Honor 8S smartphone launched in the UK, costs £99.99

Honor has launched a new budget friendly smartphone it the UK, the 2020 Honor 8S and the device is available to buy for just £99.99, the handset has had a number of upgrades over the previous model.

The 2020 Honor 8S comes with a 5.71 inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and it features a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and 3GB of RAM, there is also 64GB of included storage.

The device also comes with a microSD card slot and it features Android Pie and comes with a 3020 mAh battery.

this budget Android smartphone comes with a 5 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and a 13 megapixel rear camera for photos and videos. The handset is now available to buy for £99.99 and you can find out more information over at Honor at the link below.

Source Honor, GSM Arena

