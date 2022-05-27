Honor 70 Pro Plus smartphone gets benchmarked

It looks like Honor is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the Honor 70 Pro Plus, as the handset has recently been benchmarked.

The Honor 70 Pro Plus was recently listed in Geekbench with the model number HONOR HPB-AN00 and the listing has revealed some details about the handset.

The new Honor 70 smartphone was listed with an octa-core MediaTek processor and it was also recorded with 12GB of RAM. The processor on this new Honor 7 smartphone is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, although this has not been confirmed as yet.

The handset will come with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 12. The company has been teasing some of the specifications and we know that it will come with a 54-megapixel IMX800 primary camera. It is not clear as yet on what the other cameras on the handset will be.

There will be a number of different models in the Honor 70 range, this is expected to include the Honor 70, the Honor 70 Pro, and the top model which was benchmarked, the Honor 70 Pro Plus.

As soon as we get some more details on all of these new Honor 70 smartphones, including some photos of all three handsets, we will let you know.

Source Gizmochina

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals