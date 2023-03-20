Honor 70 Lite smartphone unveiled

Honor is launching a new smartphone in the UK, the Honor 70 Lite, and the handset is equipped with a 6.5-inch display that comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and it comes with an Adreno 619 GPU, there is also 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The new Honor 70 Lite comes with a 50000 mAh battery and it features 22.5W charging it comes with Android 12 and Magic UI 6.1, the device has a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three rear cameras.

On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel camera for photos and videos, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The handset comes in a choice of three different colors, Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue and Midnight Black. The device is available in the UK for £199.99, although Honor is offering it for £179.99 between now and the 31st of March. You can find out more details over at the Honor website at the link below.

Source Honor





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals