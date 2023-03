Honor 70 Lite smartphone unveiled

Honor is launching a new smartphone in the UK, the Honor 70 Lite, and the handset is equipped with a 6.5-inch display that comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and it comes with an Adreno 619 GPU, there is also 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The new Honor 70 Lite comes with a 50000 mAh battery and it features 22.5W charging it comes with Android 12 and Magic UI 6.1, the device has a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three rear cameras.

On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel camera for photos and videos, plus a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The handset comes in a choice of three different colors, Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue and Midnight Black. The device is available in the UK for £199.99, although Honor is offering it for £179.99 between now and the 31st of March. You can find out more details over at the Honor website at the link below.

Source Honor





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more