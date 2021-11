Honor 60 smartphone specifications revealed

Honor will be unveiling its new Honor 60 and 60 Pro smartphones at a press event tomorrow and now details on one of the handsets have leaked.

Some specifications have been revealed for the new Honor 60, the handset is rumored to come with a 6.67 inch OLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and a choice of RAM up to 12GB, there will also be a choice of storage up to 256GB.

The new smartphone will come with a 4,800 mAh battery and it will feature 66W fast charging it will also come with Android 11.

The device will feature a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front of the handset and three rear cameras. The details on the front selfie camera are not known as yet, the rear cameras will include a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The devices will come in a choice of colors which will include Bright Black, Juliet, Starry Sky Blue, and Jade Green.

Both the new Honor 60 and 60 Pro smartphones will be made official at a press event tomorrow, we will have full details on the handsets then.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more