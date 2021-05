Honor 50 And 50 Pro+ get 3C certification

We heard some details about the new Honor 50 smartphones last month and now both the Honor 50 And 50 Pro+ have received 3C certification.

The Honor 50 is listed with the model number NTH-AN00 and the Honor 50 Pro+ with the model number RNA-AN00.

As a reminder the Honor 50 pro+ will come Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and a range of RAM options.

I will also feature a 6.79 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 400 mAh battery, it may come with 100W charging.

The handset is rumored to come with a 50 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a ToF camera on the back, On the front there will be a 32 megapixel and an 8 megapixel Selfie camera. As yet there are no details on when the two handsets will launch.

Source MyFixGuide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more