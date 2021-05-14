Honor 50 And 50 Pro+ get 3C certification

We heard some details about the new Honor 50 smartphones last month and now both the Honor 50 And 50 Pro+ have received 3C certification.

The Honor 50 is listed with the model number NTH-AN00 and the Honor 50 Pro+ with the model number RNA-AN00.

As a reminder the Honor 50 pro+ will come Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and a range of RAM options.

I will also feature a 6.79 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 400 mAh battery, it may come with 100W charging.

The handset is rumored to come with a 50 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a ToF camera on the back, On the front there will be a 32 megapixel and an 8 megapixel Selfie camera. As yet there are no details on when the two handsets will launch.

Source MyFixGuide

